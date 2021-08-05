Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.780-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $38.14. The company had a trading volume of 116,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,380. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

FSS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

