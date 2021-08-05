The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2,261.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.15.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $226.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.17. The firm has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.