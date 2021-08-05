DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $281,000 Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

WPM stock opened at $46.05 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $57.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

