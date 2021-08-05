Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.14% of Lincoln Electric worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LECO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $137.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $141.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

