Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $17.14 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $2,080,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,102,498 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $230,202,000 after purchasing an additional 396,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,529. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $98.67 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.37. The company has a market capitalization of $215.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

