Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 8,412 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $15,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 61.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 38.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,020,000 after purchasing an additional 103,291 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 19.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 23.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,475,000 after acquiring an additional 100,492 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $707.76. The company had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,439. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $287.23 and a one year high of $713.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $618.86.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,800 shares of company stock valued at $27,868,695 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

