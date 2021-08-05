AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.525-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $152.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $60.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.20.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus restated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

