OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $62.21, with a volume of 1431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.47.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

In other OptimizeRx news, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $389,943.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $157,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,933.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,249 shares of company stock worth $5,616,530 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,653,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,483,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125,070 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 882.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 123,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,075.69 and a beta of 0.65.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

