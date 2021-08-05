OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $62.21, with a volume of 1431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.47.
The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,653,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,483,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125,070 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 882.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 123,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,075.69 and a beta of 0.65.
OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)
OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.
