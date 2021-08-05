QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.68, but opened at $19.68. QuinStreet shares last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 2,631 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $198,150.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,674,342.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,630 shares of company stock worth $1,695,117 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in QuinStreet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in QuinStreet by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in QuinStreet by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in QuinStreet by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19.

About QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

