The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $86.85, but opened at $91.16. The Howard Hughes shares last traded at $91.58, with a volume of 1,448 shares changing hands.
The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Howard Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 149.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
About The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.