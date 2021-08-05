The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $86.85, but opened at $91.16. The Howard Hughes shares last traded at $91.58, with a volume of 1,448 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Howard Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 23.4% in the first quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,470,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,546,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,657,000 after purchasing an additional 110,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 35.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,280,000 after purchasing an additional 225,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 13.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,223,000 after purchasing an additional 80,829 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 623,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,357,000 after acquiring an additional 97,514 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 149.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

