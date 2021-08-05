Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $89.88, but opened at $82.29. Lemonade shares last traded at $80.21, with a volume of 14,901 shares.

Specifically, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $66,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,303 in the last ninety days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMND. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.90.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,195,000 after buying an additional 1,452,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 443,220 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth $54,772,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $78,514,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth $54,212,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

