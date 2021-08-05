TCW Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Cousins Properties worth $10,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $46,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,471,000 after buying an additional 733,176 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,103,000 after buying an additional 176,751 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $11,158,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 31.0% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

CUZ stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.03. 8,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $40.63.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. Analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

