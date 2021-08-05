TCW Group Inc. Increases Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 239.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845,830 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Vertiv worth $32,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Vertiv stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,799. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 78.31%. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

