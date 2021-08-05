Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives $14.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.89.

INO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,827.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $93,584.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,648 shares of company stock worth $910,995 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 50,726 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 156,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 72,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 37,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,482. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

