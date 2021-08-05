B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

B&G Foods has increased its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BGS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.07. 6,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,412. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

