Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.632 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Mercury General has raised its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Shares of MCY stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.79. 199,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,735. Mercury General has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 12.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mercury General stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

