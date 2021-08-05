Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on August 31st

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Ethan Allen Interiors has decreased its dividend by 17.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ETH traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,909. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $595.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

