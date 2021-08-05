HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 458.67 ($5.99).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on HSBC in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of HSBA stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 400.80 ($5.24). 5,169,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,499,768. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 421.54. The firm has a market cap of £81.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.71%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

