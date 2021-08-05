CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded at Hovde Group

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by research analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00. Hovde Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.
Shares of CVBF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,142. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.52.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 495.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in CVB Financial by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CVB Financial by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.
