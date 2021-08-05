CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded at Hovde Group

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by research analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00. Hovde Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of CVBF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,142. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.52.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 495.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in CVB Financial by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CVB Financial by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

