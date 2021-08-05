Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) PT Raised to $98.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.
NYSE PAG traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.72.
In other news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 235,248 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 565,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,385,000 after acquiring an additional 37,695 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,936,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
