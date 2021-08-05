Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) PT Raised to $98.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NYSE PAG traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 235,248 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 565,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,385,000 after acquiring an additional 37,695 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,936,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

