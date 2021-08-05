Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New $111,000 Investment in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

PNNT opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment Co. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.41.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

