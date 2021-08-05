Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares by 15.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $850,000.

Shares of HIBL opened at $59.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.83. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.76.

