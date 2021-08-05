Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 473 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $1,300,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 5.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Newmont by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.09. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

In other Newmont news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $191,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,683. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

