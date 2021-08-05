Insider Buying: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Purchases 2,522 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Karen Guerra purchased 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,705 ($35.34) per share, for a total transaction of £68,220.10 ($89,130.00).

LON BATS traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,666 ($34.83). 749,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,774.14. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The stock has a market cap of £61.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,130 ($40.89) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($40.50) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

