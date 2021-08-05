Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $300,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 51,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,208,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 407,343 shares of company stock worth $33,280,061. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

