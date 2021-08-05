Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Team17 Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS:TSVNF remained flat at $$12.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.17. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

