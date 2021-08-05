Transform Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 61.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Republic Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG stock opened at $119.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.09 and a 12-month high of $120.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.82.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.