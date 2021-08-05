Stipend (SPD) Achieves Market Cap of $905,125.28

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, Stipend has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for $0.0716 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market cap of $905,125.28 and approximately $6.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,988.57 or 1.00092045 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00033459 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.65 or 0.01226904 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00352475 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.71 or 0.00418155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006345 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00071262 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,639,550 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

