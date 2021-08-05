Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Hits $191.97 on Exchanges

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $191.97 or 0.00505814 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $118.33 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

