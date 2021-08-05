OMG Network Achieves Market Cap of $599.83 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for about $4.28 or 0.00011269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $599.83 million and $180.26 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.98 or 0.00461034 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000933 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000617 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

