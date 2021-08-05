xSigma Market Cap Reaches $1.75 Million (SIG)

xSigma (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. One xSigma coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xSigma has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $17,181.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, xSigma has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00061006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.53 or 0.00952566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00097134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00044025 BTC.

xSigma Coin Profile

xSigma (SIG) is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 11,972,301 coins and its circulating supply is 7,881,715 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling xSigma

