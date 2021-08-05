Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,515,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,818.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,974 shares of company stock worth $12,957,539. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMN stock opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.22. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.29.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

