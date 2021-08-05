TCW Group Inc. Has $27.55 Million Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,161 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,311 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $27,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SBNY traded up $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $232.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.56. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.56.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

