TCW Group Inc. Decreases Position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,120,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,122 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Quantum were worth $17,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 34.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:QMCO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,928. Quantum Co. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. Analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $57,750.55. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 19,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $140,990.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 834,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,179.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,164 shares of company stock worth $2,041,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

