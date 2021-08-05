TCW Group Inc. Purchases 18,250 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $13,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Okta by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Okta by 51.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 29.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $756,690.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $247.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,176. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

