Veracity Capital LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 239,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after buying an additional 30,620 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 102.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 669,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,130,000 after buying an additional 339,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $105.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

