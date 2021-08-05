Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.