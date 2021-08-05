Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $512,000 Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,857,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,674,000 after buying an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Ingredion by 10.3% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,642,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,614,000 after buying an additional 246,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 986,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after acquiring an additional 27,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,173,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $85.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.21. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

