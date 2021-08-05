iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Lifted by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 755.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock opened at $80.22 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.