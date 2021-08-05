Veracity Capital LLC Sells 76 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,774,000 after buying an additional 834,847 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,996,000 after buying an additional 779,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $192.38 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $130.48 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone downgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

