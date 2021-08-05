Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,555. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.05. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,006.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 354.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

HLIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

