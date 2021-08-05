EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Makes New Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Natera by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Natera by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after purchasing an additional 169,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Natera by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after purchasing an additional 50,610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Natera by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Natera by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.73.

In other Natera news, Director James Healy bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $164,700.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,527,626.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,505 shares of company stock valued at $25,508,609. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $114.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

