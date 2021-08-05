Private Management Group Inc. Sells 1,228 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 73.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 20,567 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 99.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 516,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,837,000 after buying an additional 202,670 shares during the period.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BECN shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.11.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.