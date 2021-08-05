Tranquility Partners LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $122.46 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $86.03 and a 12 month high of $122.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.79.

