Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $359,000 in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,081,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,567,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,182 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,205,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after purchasing an additional 769,493 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,236,000. Finally, Baymount Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,804,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.