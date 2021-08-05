Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.26

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$35.26 and last traded at C$34.55, with a volume of 54261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on JWEL. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$38.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.80.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

