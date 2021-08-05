Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.06

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.06 and last traded at C$35.80, with a volume of 237593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.66.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$34.66.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$267.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.00 million. Analysts expect that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.3523416 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.

Aritzia Company Profile (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

