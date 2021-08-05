Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues Earnings Results

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Materion stock opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.43. Materion has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $80.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.90.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

