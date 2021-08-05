Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $59.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $60.38.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,824,146.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,619,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,648. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,750,000 after buying an additional 1,634,868 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth $16,176,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 38.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,826,000 after buying an additional 329,046 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $5,160,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 12.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,153,000 after purchasing an additional 113,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

