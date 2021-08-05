Sally Beauty (SBH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sally Beauty (NYSE: SBH):

8/3/2021 – Sally Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Sally Beauty have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company is gaining on solid online business, which remained sturdy in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Sally Beauty benefited from solid consumer demand and efficient execution of strategies during the quarter. Management is on track with its Transformation Plan to improve customers’ experience, strengthen e-commerce capacities, curtail costs and enhance retail fundamentals. Apart from these, Sally Beauty intends to strengthen its business on the back of buyouts. However, the company is battling higher SG&A expenses, which increased $71.9 million in the third quarter. Management expects SG&A dollars to rise in fiscal fourth quarter. Some pandemic-led capacity restrictions as well as supply chain disruptions are also hurting the company’s performance.”

8/2/2021 – Sally Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Sally Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $26.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Sally Beauty was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

7/13/2021 – Sally Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/22/2021 – Sally Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Sally Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SBH opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 73,516 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,663,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 423.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 112,850 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

